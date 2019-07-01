Soheib Ahsan July 01 2019, 6.24 pm July 01 2019, 6.24 pm

Love Aaj Kal 2 has wrapped shooting and is one step closer to completion. Although everyone is enjoying the accomplishment, Randeep Hooda is enjoying the memories he made. The actor shared a few pictures of the set and the crew as well as one of himself sharing a laugh with Imtiaz Ali. In the caption, he claims to have made a million memories in 66 days of the film's shooting. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be releasing on February 14 next year.

Imtiaz Ali first announced his decision to make the film saying that he wanted to make a romantic film along the lines of Love Aaj Kal. The film's shooting first began in the second week of March and continued till the month's end. The film's second shooting schedule began in April. The film has been shot in Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai and Udaipur. The film will be produced by Imtiaz Ali, Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania. Maddock Films and Window Seat Film are the two companies bankrolling the project.

The film's protagonists will be played by Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Randeep Hooda will also be playing an important role. Aarti Bajaj has been credited for the editing of the film, Hitesh Sonik for composing the score and will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment. The film will be released on February 14 on the occasion of Valentines Day.