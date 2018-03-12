Love guru Ranveer Singh to cater to women devotees

The much celebrated Valentine’s Day is upon us and while the world has a billion ways of reveling in it, the day is celebrated very differently in Delhi University’s Hindu College. While some will go the extra mile to make the day special for their loved ones and some attend parties for the ‘single-ready-to-mingle’, students at Hindu College annually organise a ‘puja’ to better the chances of scoring a date.

On this day every year a hot Bollywood actress is shortlisted and then worshipped as the Damdami Mai next to the Virgin-tree that is especially adorned with condoms. However, a new edition, namely Ranveer Singh, has made it to the list this year. The Padmaavat actor will be worshipped as the Love Guru in order to cater to the hopeful women devotees.

“We mostly only choose a Damdami Mai every year, but this year we will also have a new introduction, a Love Guru — the male counterpart of the Damdami Mai. While the Damdami Mai is decided by the boys’ hostel, the Love Guru was chosen this year by the girls’ hostel,” says Lalit Kumar, the president of the Hindu college hostel. “Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh were chosen because they are the hottest and the most in-demand stars right now. Something that makes them worthy of the status of Damdami Mai and Love Guru.”

That’s not all. This year a special guest will be called to preside over the ‘puja’. “Actor-filmmaker Nalin Singh who has made a movie called My Virgin Diary which is inspired by the Virgin Tree itself. He is a Hindu college alumni himself and will be there at the pooja with us,” says Kumar.

Nalin Singh said sharing his excitement in a statement to Hindustan Times, “I have been an ex-president of the Hindu college hostel union and have organised the pooja myself too, in my time. My movie draws inspiration from my time in Hindu and the virgin tree, and it is going to be an extremely nostalgic feeling for me being there at the pooja this year.”

The event can’t be less than a compliment for the stars as it comes straight from their fans. It would be interesting to know what Ranveer thinks about this new title.