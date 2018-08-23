Love Sonia trailer: Get ready to witness the dark world of human trafficking

Human trafficking is a subject that has not been explored much in Bollywood. Two films that come to our mind when we say human trafficking are Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Lakshmi (both released in 2014). And now, after around four years, we are once again going to witness the dark side of human trafficking in Love Sonia. The trailer of the Tabrez Noorani directorial has been released and it gave us goosebumps.

The trailer is engaging and will keep you hooked for those 2 mins 42 secs. The film stars a bunch of talented actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass. It marks the big screen debut of Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya. The former is a big name in TV industry and will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.

Well, there are many sequences in the trailer that will remind you of Mardaani and Lakshmi, but looks like Tabrez Noorani has entered a very dark territory with this one.

Love Sonia has been screened at many film festivals and it won many awards. Let’s wait and watch how the film will fare at the Indian box office.