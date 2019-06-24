Onkar Kulkarni June 24 2019, 7.10 pm June 24 2019, 7.10 pm

There has been a lot of buzz around Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. As per reports, the Prabhu Deva directorial will see a love triangle with an introduction of another actress besides Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman. Sonakshi busted the rumours as she arrived for the launch of a hair product today in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, she said, "No. It is just speculation. This time around there will be a lot of surprises for the audience though. The story is different. There will be new characters that will be introduced. We don't want to give the same old thing to the audience." It was reported that the film will take the audience to the younger days of Chulbul Pandey and will see Salman as a 20-year-old. It is during this time period that a woman enters his life, which will be a new actress added to the cast.

At the do, Sonakshi sported a retro look. She spoke about her favourite retro movie, that being Rekha's Khoon Bhari Maang. "Rekha ji tried different looks and styles and looked amazing in the film. In the current times if the film is made I would like to play her character." Are any filmmakers reading this? Seems Sonakshi desperately wants to be a part of this remake.