Love without boundaries: When celebs crossed the border and found love

Love knows no religion and no boundaries. We have seen inter-religion romances in the film industry, but we also have love stories blossoming across the border. Yes, there are celebs who crossed the border in search of true love and found their eternal soul mate.

Let’s look at their beautiful love stories:

Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendall

Yesteryear actor Shashi Kapoor rightly broke stereotypes by settling down with an English actress named Jennifer Kendall. They married in 1958 and turned parents to Sanjana, Kunal and Karan. Sadly, their picture-perfect romance came to a standstill when Jennifer was detected with colon cancer in 1982 and she passed away in 1984.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Celina met Austrian hotelier Peter Haag at a common friend’s party and was impressed by his kindness. He was floored by her beauty and after exchanging numbers, they soon started dating. Then, in 2010, Peter popped the question to Celina and they finally married in July 2011. In 2012, the couple was blessed with lovely twins Winston and Viraaj and in 2017, the couple was once again blessed with twins, but sadly one of them died due to a serious heart condition.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta’s wedding announcement came across as a pleasant surprise to one and all in 2016. She tied the knot with her American beau Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Ileana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been dating Asutralian photographer Andrew Kneebone since quite some time. The couple has been in a live-in relationship and she even addresses him as hubby sparking off rumours of a secret wedding.

Purab Kohli and Lucy Payton

Purab Kohli found his soul mate in a UK origin yoga teacher named Lucy Payton. He met her first at the Johns Hopkins University through his sister Rima Kohli. The couple married this year in February, however, they had introduced their love child named Inaaya two years back. He has never felt the pressure of having a child out of wedlock.

Such beautiful stories, aren’t they?