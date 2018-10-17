Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twin and stroll in NYC!

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been hinting about their ongoing romantic relationship from quite sometime now. Although the lovebirds are yet to come out in open and make it official, their social media updates and outings are more than enough to speak about their relationship status. It was on Tuesday that Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself staring at the skyscrapers of New York. We were the ones to tell you that she is in the Big Apple to spend time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who is there to take care of his father Rishi Kapoor and yes we were right.

As we have got our hands on some fresh photos of Alia and Ranbir chilling in NYC. As per the pictures shared on a fan page, we see the in-love couple twinning in black and trying to cross the road. Must say, the duo's style game looks impeccable.

View this post on Instagram The Big Apple 🍎✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 15, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor in undergoing a treatment for a yet-undisclosed disease in New York and Ranbir has been with his father ever since. They even missed Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral but Alia was here to make up for Ranbir's absence. Well, looks like Alia and RK can't stay away from each other for quite long and here they are chilling in NYC like there's no tomorrow.

Well, were are eagerly waiting for the official relationship announcement from the two. Till then, xoxo!