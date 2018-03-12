home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Loveratri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain put their dancing shoes on

First published: March 07, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Updated: March 07, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have kicked off the shoot of their debut film Loveratri in Gujarat and currently, they are filming their very first song. Aayush happens to be the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan. Recently, he took to social media to share a glimpse of the dance rehearsals with ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. In the picture, Vaibhavi can be seen teaching dancing moves to Warina, while Aayush observes like an obedient student.

Loveratri is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Gujarat. The screenplay has been written by Naren Bhatt and traces the love story of a couple over the span of Navratri. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

Sharma’s wife, Arpita took to Twitter to share her emotions on her husband’s debut.

Salman too took to Twitter say that he has found a girl. While his fans wondered if he had indeed found a bride for himself, he revealed that he was talking about Warina instead.

Talking about the film, a leading daily quoted a close source as saying, "Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows."

