Loveratri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain put their dancing shoes on

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have kicked off the shoot of their debut film Loveratri in Gujarat and currently, they are filming their very first song. Aayush happens to be the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan. Recently, he took to social media to share a glimpse of the dance rehearsals with ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. In the picture, Vaibhavi can be seen teaching dancing moves to Warina, while Aayush observes like an obedient student.

First Movie. First Song. Blessed to be learning the intricacies of the art from the incredible Vaibhavi ma'am. You are truly a master! @VMVMVMVMVM #Loveratri pic.twitter.com/9SCgic6pFW — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) March 7, 2018

Loveratri is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Gujarat. The screenplay has been written by Naren Bhatt and traces the love story of a couple over the span of Navratri. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

Sharma’s wife, Arpita took to Twitter to share her emotions on her husband’s debut.

Tomorrow is the 1st day of shooting for @aaysharma as #loveratri goes on floors. Saying byes are the hardest. But embracing a new journey is all that u have worked for. So much excitement,nervousness & anxiousness all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/jn0MAnF4j3 — Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018

May you reach for the stars @aaysharma and surpass your own expectations. Love you 😘 Wish you and the whole team of Loveratri all the very very best. Abhiraj, @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial Baroda here they come ! pic.twitter.com/443IfqvWxZ — Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018

Salman too took to Twitter say that he has found a girl. While his fans wondered if he had indeed found a bride for himself, he revealed that he was talking about Warina instead.

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Talking about the film, a leading daily quoted a close source as saying, "Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows."