Loveratri controversy gets worse; Salman Khan under threat

Things are not going right with Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri. Aayush Sharma is making his debut with this one. While the film went on floors just three months back, Loveratri can find already find itself amidst a lot of controversies. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took offense against the film’s title distorting the meaning of a Hindu festival. VHP declared that it wouldn’t allow the screening of the film as it might hurt the sentiments of Hindus. And just to make it worse, the controversy has now turned into a threat for the Race 3 star.

The Agra unit chief of Pravin Togadia’s (former Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international president) organisation, Hindu Hi Aage, Govind Parashar on Thursday declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who thrashes Bollywood actor Salman Khan in public. The protesting, getting violent with time, also included burning posters of Salman’s movies by Parashar and other activists of the organisation on Thursday. They further raised slogans against the actor and the movie Loveratri.

“The movie is being produced by Salman Khan by distorting ‘Navratri’ – a religious occasion with which sentiments of lakhs of Hindus are attached. We condemn such intention of Salman Khan and seek ban on the movie. If it is permitted to be screened, we would oppose it tooth and nail. We won’t tolerate hurting of Hindu sentiments and as city unit president of Hindu Hi Aage I have declared a reward of Rs two lakh for anyone thrashing cine actor Salman Khan in public,” Parashar said.

“The Censor Board should not allow this movie. If allowed to be screened it would invite angry protests by Hindu Hi Aage and the cinema halls screening the movie would be burnt,” he added.

It’s unfortunate for the leads, Aayush Sharma and Warina Khan, to have their debut movie landing into such a serious trouble.

The situation matches to Padmaavat’s where the controversy later turned into a threat for the film’s lead Deepika Padukone. Though the film with its immense success shut all mouths, it was a tough journey for the makers to get the film released. Let’s see what happens with Loveratri.

The film is scheduled to be released in October.