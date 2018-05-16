Loveratri first look: Aayush Sharma and Warina Khan are in festive mode

Salman Khan has helped many a newbies launch in to Bollywood. And he’s not done yet. This year will be the turn of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Aayush is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s husband and he will be seen making his debut in Salman’s next production titled Loveratri. The film will also be the launch pad for Warina Khan, who will be seen playing the female lead. Even as the shooting for the film is well underway, promotions have begun as the makers have released the first look of the film on Wednesday.

The film revolves around a blooming love story during the time of Navratri. Aayush Sharma took to Twitter to reveal the first look from the film. The look has a festive spirit painted all over it. It featured leads Aayush and Warina in a romantic still. The two are dressed in their Navratri best with their costume loaded with mirror work. The traditional Gujarati/Rajasthani outfits hint at a fun Dandiya night. The film is likely to witness a few fight scenes as well. The image features a small bandage on Aayush’s eyebrow, indicating he got into a brawl. Well it’s a Salman Khan film, a fight scene is imminent. The image has the two smiling fondly as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

Race 3 star Salman first took to Twitter to share the film’s poster on Valentine’s Day this year. Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, the film is mostly set in Gujarat but will also see scenes from London. The first look of the film have left the fans waiting eagerly for the trailer and the film which is set to release on September 21.