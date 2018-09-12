image
Thursday, September 13th 2018
English
FIR against Salman Khan as hate against Loveratri continues

Bollywood

FIR against Salman Khan as hate against Loveratri continues

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 12 2018, 10.17 pm
back
aayush sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentLoveratriSalman KhanWarina Hussain
nextEmraan Hashmi joins Hrithik Roshan in wrapping R-Day film, Kangana Ranaut trails
ALSO READ

Rangtaari from Loveratri: Aayush Sharma's introductory song is a foot-tapping burst of colours

Rangtaari teaser: Aayush Sharma to make this Ganeshotsav a LIT affair!

Shah Rukh Khan bumps into Aayush Sharma: Coincidence or by design?