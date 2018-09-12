FIR against Salman Khan as hate against Loveratri continues

Salman Khan’s production Loveratri that stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain has landed in the legal soup once again. Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court has granted orders to file an FIR against Salman Khan and seven other actors. The title - Loveratri - has hurt Hindu sentiments, as per the complaint.

The title of the movie is a play on the word Navratri that is celebrated by Hindus for a period of nine days each year. Goddess Durga is worshipped during those nine days. In the complaint, filed by local advocate Sudhir Ojha, states that the title denigrates Goddess Durga and hurts Hindu sentiments.

The complaint was filed under section 153 (provoke with intent to cause riots), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. This isn’t the first time that the movie makers find themselves in legal woes as earlier in June, a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced by VHP’s international working President Pravin Togadia’s new organisation Hindu Hi Aage to anybody who would publicly slap Salman Khan and a reward of Rs 2 lakhs to any individual who would vandalise the sets of the film. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also threatened that it would stop screenings of the movie as the title distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival.

Salman Khan had addressed the issue at the launch of Bigg Boss 12 by saying, “There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character like I played a Sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in ‘Sultan’, I do it with a lot of respect.”​​