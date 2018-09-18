Loveratri is now LoveYatri and it’s not a spelling mistake!

Another Bollywood film has become a causality of fragile sentiments. After Padmaavat saw some serious protests against the contents and storyline of the film, Salman Khan Productions’ Loveratri is facing the brunt over the title of the film. The makers, not wanting to clash with the hurt, have decided to change the title of the film. The October 5th release will now be called LoveYatri. The name change has been a decision to showcase the story more prominently. Loveyatri – A Journey of Love stands true to its name and brings about a fresh view on the whole perspective of love.

The earlier title Loveratri played on the 9-day festival Navratri which takes place few weeks before Diwali. While the protests and FIRs filed against Salman Khan’s film cannot be compared to the extreme threats received by the makers and the cast of Padmaavat, it just serves as another example of delicate emotions.

LoveYatri will see the superstar’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma make his debut opposite another newbie Warina Hussain. The film’s promotions are underway in full gusto with both debutants travelling across the country promoting the film extensively. Right from the trailer to the songs, everything has rightly infused the Navratri flavour and the songs are surely going to be on this year’s Navratri playlist.

Aayush Sharma who marks his debut with this one, recently revealed how Salman Khan churned out some tips to him which came in handy. In fact, an entire song from the movie called Rangtaari has been conceptualized by Salman Khan, revealed the debutant.

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman Khan, Love Yatri is slated to release on October 5, 2018.