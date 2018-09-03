Loveratri: Rangtari time for Aayush Sharma this Janmashtami with 15,000 Govindas

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his acting debut opposite newcomer Warina Hussain with the film Loveratri, that is produced by the Dabangg Khan himself. The trailer and a few songs of the film have already been released. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and generate a good pre-release buzz. On Monday, on the occasion of Janmashtami, the makers launched the track Rangtari from the film.

Well, it was an audio launch and was quite special as not a few hundred but 15,000 Govindas danced on the song! The actor had visited one of the biggest Dahi Handi events in Thane, Mumbai.

Aayush took to Twitter to share a video of the event and looks like he surely had a great time. We are yet to get a glimpse of the song Rangtari, but at the event, Aayush shook a leg on Chogada, one of the most popular tracks of the film.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveratri also marks the debut of Warina Hussain. The film will be releasing on October 5, 2018. The movie will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer AndhaDhun. Let’s wait and watch which movie will win the box office battle.