Loveratri Teaser: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer is all about love in the time of festivities

Salman Khan had announced the debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with much fanfare. He also unveiled the debutante opposite Aayush, Warina Hussain with much excitement. Now, the teaser of Loevratri starring the two newbies has dropped and it is all about love in the time of festivities.

Watch the teaser here.

Though we can’t decipher much from the teaser, this one surely seems to be a lightly flavoured romantic comedy with the festival of Navratri as its backdrop. Salman Khan has taken the baton of narration here.

Aayush Sharma’s screen presence is a soothing one as we see him romancing and dancing away with zeal. Warine Hussain is a beautiful find, and we would love to see more of her in the trailer.

For now, Loveratri seems like the same old love story. Let’s wait for the trailer to find out what more it has to offer. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the movie will hit the big screens with an explosion on October 5 this year, in the midst of Navratri. We hope for a smooth release even as certain organisations have objected to the name of the movie, citing it insults religious views.