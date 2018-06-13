Loveratri teaser to be out soon and Salman Khan has a special role in it - find out

Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma's debut film, Loveratri. While Salman is already producing the film under his production banner, Salman Khan Films, now we hear he has a role to play in the film, especially in the teaser. He has lent his voice to the teaser of the romantic drama. What's more? The teaser will be released soon and will be attached to Salman's upcoming film, Race 3, which releases on June 15.

Salman’s voice will be used to introduce the plot of Loveratri, which revolves around the love story between the characters of Aayush and actress Warina Hussain, who is also making her big Bollywood debut with this film. Attaching the teaser of Loveratri to Race 3 is a big deal in itself for Aayush, and the fact that Salman is doing a voice-over makes things more interesting.

Loveratri is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 5, that is during the season of Navratri. Apart from Aayush and Warina, the film will also feature popular actors like Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. While Salman is giving a voice-over in the teaser, we hear he has a cameo in the film too along with his brother, Arbaaz Khan. “The scene will be shot in Mumbai and the scenes will be between Salman, Arbaaz and Ayush. Both Salman and Arbaaz aren’t playing themselves in the film. Loveratri shoot will wrap up in July,” a source informed Indian Express.

Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita and they have a son named Ahil.