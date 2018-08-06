Loveratri trailer: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut film is all things juvenile

Bhaiyo ane behno, the trailer of Loveratri is here! Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's first on-screen garba-induced stint will probably look, sound and smell like a glittery produce revolving around the nine days of Navratri which might as well be the inception of a new love story. Before we draw further conclusions, watch it below.

I am yet trying to figure out the curious case of Aayush being hit with a dandiya stick and being so glad about it. He is MOST reluctant to act. But I won't complain because I got more cringe-worthy stuff to complain about!

"Yeh Navratri ka jadoo aisa hai ki kisi ko jadoo jaisa feel nahi hota". Took a minute to decode that he was probably refering to the Jadoo of Koi Mil Gaya.

One can clearly guess the film tries cashing upon the done and dusted concept of a so-much-in-love guy trying to woo the woman of his dream. To add a bit of more thrill here, the guy in question has only nine days. Hence comes Ram Kapoor, with a plain sad dialogue.

"Chahe duniya idhar ka udhar ho jaye, yeh 9 din tujhse koi nahi chheen sakta". Okay!

We will still wait for the film to release and see if it indeed gives Aayush and Warina a powerful beginning. After all, yeh teen ghante unse koi nahi cheen sakta!

P.S. The best part about the trailer is Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan's cameo. Watch for it!