Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma is all hearts for Warina Hussain in the new promo

Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri is about to release on October 5th and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best buzz around the movie. With two new faces, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and a great album, the makers have already upped the curiosity. Now, a new promo titled The Journey of Love has been dropped in the promo, we see a much-in-love Aayush and a coy Warina depict their blossoming romance, which takes them to London for garba.

They have depicted a love story taking shape amidst the colorful backdrop of the festival of Navratri, where people dance together for hours on end. It also reveals the significance of garba in Aayush Sharma’s life. Both Aayush, who also happens to be Salman’s brother-in-law, and Warina will be making their debut with this film and Salman Khan is going the extra mile to ensure this film does well.

Loveyatri was earlier titled Loveratri but the title had to be changed as various Hindu groups expressed their displeasure over the title which is inspired by Nanvratri, the nine-day hindu festival. Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveyatri: Journey of Love is directed by Abhiraj Minawal, who will also make his directorial debut with the movie.