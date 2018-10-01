Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma gets candid about being the Chogada boy

It may be his debut film, but Aayush Sharma sure knows how the industry functions. His Loveyatri with Warina Hussain is around the corner and the man is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. We indulged in a little tete-a-tete with the young actor, who took an unconventional route to enter Bollywood after getting married, and learnt that he is one confident man who is here to stay. From how he handles new-found stardom to Arpita's reaction on him romancing Warina and politics, Aayush was his candid best.

Excerpts from the interview

How is stardom treating you?

It is still syncing in. The recognition is still syncing in. Even today, people are looking at me or they want to take a picture with me, I wonder why! It is fun, it is exciting and we are getting to do so many things. Especially the tour, when we went all over India and we had a good time.

Do you feel any pressure as your debut venture is being produced by none other than Salman Khan?

I understand that there is a certain kind of pressure but I feel very lucky to have him around me because, currently, it is very important to have correct guidance. He has guided us, groomed us, to be better actors. There is a certain kind of responsibility, I can’t deny, but that is to his fans. People who have been with him through his journey and he is giving me an opportunity. And because I come from family, I hope I don’t let them down. I believe if I even manage to 10 per cent of the love he receives, I will be hitting out of the park.

Why did you reject so many scripts before signing Loveyatri?

When I was fiddling with the idea of what kind of film I want to debut with, I was still trying to understand which would be the right path. There are certain films that are very commercial, classic Bollywood debuts and is that the right route? Shall I play a character in my first film or should I go for a film which was a completely performance driven film which may not be commercial? When I was listening to scripts, some had a lot of action while some felt that it was too early to perform a character like that. But Loveyatri had a certain kind of innocence. When I heard the narration, I was smiling from start till the end. It is a perfect blend of a commercial film and has a perfect plot.

You always wanted to be an actor?

No really. But it was only when I was assisting on Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it was a learning process. But when the film became a humongous success and that’s when I felt like it is my film. I was not in any of the shots but it felt like it was my film. It hit a chord. I got a flare for appreciation, I got a taste of finding love in creating films and doing something exciting. That’s how I decided to be an actor.

What do you have to say about Chogada's success?

They say 'one night can change your life'. Chogada was a moment like that. When the trailer released, people liked it and everybody was talking about it and I was happy with that. But the instant success Chogada saw, people welcomed the song with open arms and I was very happy with it. Suddenly I am going to parties and people were calling me Chogada boy. They don’t remember my name but I am now known as that Garba boy. That’s something very special.

How does Ahil react when he sees you on TV?

Initially, he didn’t understand. He used to watch a lot of cartoons on TV so for him, anything that comes on TV is a cartoon. For him, his mamu was also a cartoon. But now he has realized that I am an actor and now when I come back home and if he is in a mood to dance, he will say papa play Chogada. So now he understands.

How did Arpita react when she saw you romancing Warina?

You know, om my first day, when I was doing a photoshoot with Warina, I was very conscious. So in between, my photographer came and told me that Aayush do your job. So I took a break, called my wife and she said, “dekho chemistry chalegi, toh film chalegi. Film Chalegi toh ghar chalega. Simple logic”. Because she is born and bought up in the film industry so she is not aversive of this idea. She knows what it is to be an actor, so she has been very supportive. So when she saw the rushes of the film, she said that I forgot you were my husband and I was rooting for you to get the girl.

Did Salman give you any advice on how to handle the media?

Touchwood, I have a thick skin. So I don’t get affected by anything. I am having a good time with media and I am glad that media has been kind to me. He never gave me any advice. He said you should be making your personal relationship with media. He has a love-hate relationship himself, but he was like, you develop your own relationship with media.

The title of this film did get mired in a controversy...

I don’t really think too much. It was one of those controversies that does not have head or toe. Just because words are rhyming, that does not mean it has the same meaning.

Why not politics?

Well, honestly I did think of getting into politics. But I always had a question. I was questioned, will you like to bring about a change, I would say yes. But how? I didn’t have an answer to that how. So until I have an answer to this and figure out how I want to bring about a change, I will not join politic. Yes, I have a political lineage which I don’t want to spoil right now by contesting elections.