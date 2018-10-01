image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma gets candid about being the Chogada boy

Bollywood

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma gets candid about being the Chogada boy

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 30 2018, 10.30 pm
back
aayush sharmaAhilArpita KhanBollywoodChogadaEntertainmentLoveYatriSalman Khan
nextExclusive: MS Dhoni vs Nick Jonas on the football field, here’s what happened
ALSO READ

Dholida BTS video: Garba was no cakewalk for Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma is all hearts for Warina Hussain in the new promo

Loveyatri: Supreme Court stays FIR against Salman Khan movie