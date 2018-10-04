image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
LoveYatri: Katrina Kaif’s killer Chogada moves will have you staring

Bollywood

LoveYatri: Katrina Kaif’s killer Chogada moves will have you staring

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 04 2018, 10.51 pm
back
#ChogadaWithLoveBollywoodChogadaEntertainmentJacqueline Fernandezkatrina kaifLoveYatriMalaika AroraVarun Dhawan
nextSanju, Gali Guleiyan and Newton to fight it out at Australian Academy Awards
ALSO READ

LoveYatri review: This love yatra is strictly for garba lovers only

Andhadhun movie review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller done right

Republic Day dilemma for Krish as Manikarnika and NTR biopic to clash