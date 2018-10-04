LoveYatri: Katrina Kaif’s killer Chogada moves will have you staring

Salman Khan’s production venture starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead role is all set to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. The trailer and the songs have created a significant buzz and Bollywood celebs are now stepping in to boost Bhai’s production. To promote the film on the social media and create more awareness about it, celebrities are grooving to the most popular song in the film. From Varun Dhawan to Jacqueline Fernandez to Malaika Arora, everyone has shared videos of them dancing to Chogada, using the hashtag, #ChogadaWithLove. Now Katrina Kaif has joined the league and her moves are killa!

Aren’t her moves insane! We’re sure we aren’t the only ones who can’t take our eyes off her. The Sheila Ki Jawani girl is an amazing dancer and this video is only more proof of that. Her #ChogadaWithLove is the best one we have seen till date. It won’t be wrong to say that Kat may have just done a better of the song than the lead actors of the film.

Watching Katrina Kaif dancing has always been a treat. The actress’ next release is Thugs Of Hindostan and after watching the trailer of the movie, we can say that moviegoers can’t wait to watch her moves on the big screen again. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, TOH hits the screens on November 8, 2018.