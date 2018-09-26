image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Loveyatri: Salman Khan shy's away from labelling it a clean, family film

Bollywood

Loveyatri: Salman Khan shy's away from labelling it a clean, family film

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 26 2018, 9.03 pm
back
aayush sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentLoveYatriSalman KhanWarina Hussain
nextShah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai: Only B-Townies to adorn the list of ‘Astonishing Asians’
ALSO READ

Loveyatri: Salman Khan and co dance away at Indian Idol

Salman Khan talks Loveyatri, Loveratri, nepotism, Aayush and his own first Friday

Dholida: Yet another Navratri special by Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain