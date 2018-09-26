Loveyatri: Salman Khan shy's away from labelling it a clean, family film

Salman Khan has been promoting his production Loveyatri with great gusto. On Wednesday, in a media interaction, he spoke fondly about the film and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Among the various issues raised and addressed by the superstar, he underscored that he isn’t really keen on promoting the movie as a clean, family film.

“We are making such clean films that people are not wanting to watch them. Yesterday, we went for a show and there was someone who was harping about the fact that Loveyatri is a clean and a family film, I said kisi ko clean family film dekhna nahi hai so don't rub in. We should be more progressive, kuch acha dikhao inn logon ko,” Salman said.

Speaking of launching Aayush Sharma, he said, “It’s a huge responsibility when you are launching someone. I believe that you should never stop working with them.” He went on to defend his decision to cast his brother-in-law Aayush in the film.“Sohail saw Aayush way before. It was not like that someone would have launched him. He has been training real hard. I knew this nepotism will come. This is the only one place that nepotism cannot work. It’s the audience that will make you a superstar, ” he said.

Loveyatri is directed by Abhiraj Minawal, produced by Salman Khan and stars newbies Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain. The movie will release on 5October, 2018.