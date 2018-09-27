Loveyatri: Supreme Court stays FIR against Salman Khan movie

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed an FIR against the makers of Loveyatri. The court directed that no coercive action should be taken against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd (the producer) over the movie. The FIR was lodged a week back in Bihar against Salman Khan and others associated with the movie. A criminal complaint was also filed in Gujarat and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) too opposed the old title of Loveratri.

The multiple groups that protested against the title of the film were of the opinion that it distorted the meaning of the Hindu festival, Navratri, owing to which, the makers changed the name to Loveyatri. Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce the same on social media last week.

Speaking of the title change, the actor said, “Love is a journey. There are people whose journey of love is long and there are people whose journey of love is short. I think even if a person is unlucky in love, he is still lucky because if you have short journeys in love then there is nothing better.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveyatri has Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma making his big screen debut opposite another debutante, Warina Hussain. The movie is slated to release on October 5, 2018.