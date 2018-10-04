Loveyatri: Varun Dhawan dumps his gym to groove to Chogada

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s debut vehicle Loveyatri is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is just a day away from its release and its song Chogada is already a hit among the B-Town stars. Social media is loaded with celebrities sharing their dance videos grooving on the feet tapping number. The latest being Varun Dhawan.

As part of the #chogadawithlove challenge, Varun took up to Instagram to show off his dance moves along with his gym trainer Prashant and extended his wishes to Aayush, Warina for their film. He also urged fans to go watch the film in the theatres tomorrow (October 5).

Before Varun, it was Priyanka Chopra who also participated in the challenge in a rather unique way and took to her social media to share the video. The global actor captured the internet’s heart by sharing an adorable video which sees her choreographing the song for a bunch of school kids.

Chogada was unveiled in mid-August and garnered a lot of attention right after its release. It’s now expected to be a favourite this Navratri.

Loveyatri is all set to hit the screens on October 5. We wish the team all the best!