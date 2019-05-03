Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon makes head turn in her sunshine bikini

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 8.12 pm May 03 2019, 8.12 pm

Kriti Sanon’s last outing, Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan was a massive success. The film that raked in a whopping 125 crores, was loved by both fans and the critics. The actor was also seen in a peppy number alongside Varun Dhawan in Kalank. Now, it looks like Kriti Sanon has taken some time off her super-busy schedule as she is currently in the party capital of India. The Raabta actor has been accompanied by her best friends and it won’t be wrong to say that they are having a gala time out there. At least all the pictures from her Goa getaway seem to suggest so.

From taking a stroll on the streets on Goa to spreading her oomph at the beach, Kriti Sanon is out and about giving us vacay goals. While Kriti has been pulling off the beach look like no other, her latest post has got our special attention. Taking to her Instagram, Sanon has shared a video of her enjoying in the pool as she beat the heat. Dressed up in a bright yellow bikini, a ravishing Kriti is all smiles and we can't take our eyes off this beauty!

Have a look at Kriti Sanon’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Beat the heat! 🌞💦💦 #waterbaby #summer #GoaWithMyGirls #vacay A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 3, 2019 at 1:21am PDT

Earlier, Kriti Sanon posted a series of pictures with her girl gang, having fun at the beach.

Check out the pictures of Kriti Sanon holidaying with her friends here:

As much as this holiday looks relaxing, Kriti will be back to work soon. She is now gearing up for two big releases. One opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and the other is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.