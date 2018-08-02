Luka Chuppi first look: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shed their glam

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan is ready to set the box office ablaze again. The actor, who is the newest entrant to the 100-crore club in Bollywood, recently kick-started the shooting for his upcoming film, Luka Chuppi. The film will see Kartik featured opposite Raabta actress Kriti Sanon, and both the actors took to their Instagram accounts to share the first look of the film.

The first look features the two actors sharing a romantic moment, in which Kriti is seen looking adorably at Kartik. The ‘desi rom-com’ also marks the first collaboration of the two stars and fans can’t contain their excitement for the same.

The story is set in the backdrop of Mathura and later travels to Gwalior and then to Agra. While Kartik will be seen playing the role of a TV reporter, Kriti will be essaying a role of a girl from Mathura who studied in Delhi and is now back in her hometown. The dialogues of the film are also said to have a touch of the local dialect and both Kartik and Kriti preparations for perfecting the role are well underway.

The film, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is slated to hit the screens in March 2019.