Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon bids farewell to the sets

Post the smashing success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. Hence, we were not surprised when he bagged Maddock Films' forthcoming project Luka Chuppi. Opposite him is the gorgeous Kriti Sanon! The actress has wrapped shooting on Friday.

The film is based in Mathura. Kartik plays a local TV reporter. Kriti, on the other hand, is a local girl who goes to Delhi to pursue higher studies and returns. She is opinionated and fierce.

“While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology,” producer Dinesh Vijan earlier told Mirror.

Both Kriti and Kartik have brushed up their skills of the local lingo and dialect as they were required to incorporate quite a lot of them in their dialogues. Many are finding similarities between Kriti's character in this one and the one in Bareilly Ki Barfi wherein she played a small town UP girl as well.

Laxman Utekar, who makes his directorial debut, is a cinematographer who has earlier worked in Hindi Medium among other films.

The film is slated for a release in March 2019.