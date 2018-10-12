Luv Ranjan defends himself against sexual assault allegations but apologises

On Friday, Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan's name ruthlessly made its way to the ongoing controversy of sexual assault and indecent behaviour. An actress, whose name was not revealed, spoke to Mid-day on how Ranjan promised her a film but also threw uncomfortable and personal questions at her. The filmmaker has now reacted to the allegations and says he never intentionally caused hurt to anyone.

"I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone, and taken utmost care to make sure that I don’t and in my heart I know I haven’t. But again what matters is that someone has felt hurt. Can I be so arrogant about myself to ignore that even if unintended, someone has got hurt. I can vouch for my intention but I can’t decide how someone should feel," a portion of his statement reads.

The actress in question said the incident took place while she was auditioning for Pyaar Ka Punchnama and even got selected. Allegedly, Ranjan asked her questions such as whether she was a virgin or whether she masturbated. Petrified, the woman decided to quit. But for days, she would receive calls from him, saying she misunderstood him.

If the victim's account turns out to be true, then this is not something we were expecting from a filmmaker who gave us so many doses of laughter!