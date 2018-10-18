Lyricist Sameer Anjaan stands by Anu Malik, refutes Shweta Pandit claims

Anu Malik was accused by Sona Mohapatra of being a serial sexual offender. Soon after, another singer, Shweta Pandit, joined the #MeToo bandwagon and claimed she was sexually harassed by Malik when she was 15. Pandit revealed her ordeal through a series of posts on Twitter and even went on to call Malik a paedophile. Now, it seems like Malik has found support from lyricist Sameer Anjaan.
Anjaan claimed that he was present at the studio when Shweta and her mother visited them. The tweet also stated that Anu had asked Shweta to sing in front of all present instead of asking her to sing in another room. He expressed his shock at the accusations made by Shweta on her alleged #MeToo claim, adding that it was sad that anyone can pass comments without any proof.
Shweta had called Anu Malik a ‘sexual predator’ and a ‘paedophile’. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who had also accused Malik, shared her ordeal on Twitter, using the #MeToo hashtag.
The #MeToo campaign has recently gained a lot of ground in India since Tanushree Dutta spoke up against Nana Patekar. Since then, several harrowing incidents of women facing sexual harassment at the workplace – whether it is the film industry, corporate offices or the media – have emerged.