Lyricist Sameer Anjaan stands by Anu Malik, refutes Shweta Pandit claims

Anu Malik was accused by Sona Mohapatra of being a serial sexual offender. Soon after, another singer, Shweta Pandit, joined the #MeToo bandwagon and claimed she was sexually harassed by Malik when she was 15. Pandit revealed her ordeal through a series of posts on Twitter and even went on to call Malik a paedophile. Now, it seems like Malik has found support from lyricist Sameer Anjaan.

Anjaan claimed that he was present at the studio when Shweta and her mother visited them. The tweet also stated that Anu had asked Shweta to sing in front of all present instead of asking her to sing in another room. He expressed his shock at the accusations made by Shweta on her alleged #MeToo claim, adding that it was sad that anyone can pass comments without any proof.

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Shweta had called Anu Malik a ‘sexual predator’ and a ‘paedophile’. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who had also accused Malik, shared her ordeal on Twitter, using the #MeToo hashtag.

To regret one’s own experiences is to arrest one’s own development. To deny one’s own experiences is to put a lie into the lips of one’s own life. It is no less than a denial of the soul.

- Oscar Wilde — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 18, 2018

That so many people trolled me for my #AnuMalik #TimesUp story scoffing because they think calling me ‘Maal’ or calling up at odd hours doesn’t constitute as sexual harassment.Please note,you DONT KNOW SHIT.Predators do much worse when they get a chance because of people like you — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 17, 2018

The #MeToo campaign has recently gained a lot of ground in India since Tanushree Dutta spoke up against Nana Patekar. Since then, several harrowing incidents of women facing sexual harassment at the workplace – whether it is the film industry, corporate offices or the media – have emerged.