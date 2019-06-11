Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 6.22 pm June 11 2019, 6.22 pm

Six years ago, when he stepped into Bollywood with Raanjhana, Dhanush immediately established himself as a spontaneous actor with impressive energy. You might remember him zealously shaking a leg in a number of tracks. Now, he is set to make his international debut with The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir and had no less fun doing the film! Madaari, a new track from the film's soundtrack is out and features Dhanush as an enthu cutlet!

In the song, Dhanush is inside what looks like a night club and the people around seem to have fun with his antics. He brushing with the dance floor always yields an enjoyable result, we tell you. He is aptly accompanied by Berenice Bejo. Madaari is written by Amit Trivedi and is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi.

Earlier, the trailer introduced us to Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a man who hates being poor and living in the chaotic Mumbai slums. He earns money with his magic tricks until he flies off to Paris one fine day. But the aspiring common man's journey doesn't end there and he ends up being an immigrant into other countries as well.

The film also stars actors such as Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty, and Abel Jafri and has been shot across India, France, Italy, and Libya.

Directed by Ken Scott, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir will be releasing on June 21st. But soon enough, we will get to see Dhanush doing a Hindi film as well!