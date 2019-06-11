Entertainment

Michelle Obama, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch to fight each other on the dodgeball field

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone turns into a perfect swan during her pilate session, watch video

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Abel JafriBarkhad AbdiBerenice BejoDhanushErin MoriartyKen ScottMadaariNikhita GandhiRaanjhanaThe Extraordinary Journey of the FakirVishal Dadlani
nextPHOTOS: A ravishing Vidya Balan lets her hair down on the beaches of Bali!

within