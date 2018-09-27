Made In China: Boman Irani joins Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy on the sets

Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The film also stars TV star Mouni Roy who essays the role of Rajkummar’s wife while he plays the role of a Gujarati businessman. The shooting of the film recently went on floors and now has veteran actor Boman Irani joining the sets. The Munnabhai star will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Pictures from the sets of the film which feature Boman with Rajkummar and producer Dinesh Vijan, are currently floating all over the internet. Boman is said to be playing a doctor in the film, one who Rajkummar reportedly approaches him with a business idea. Interesting!

On the other hand, reports also suggest that Amyra Dastur has joined the team too, in Ahmedabad. While the details of her character are yet to be unveiled, we hear that she too plays a very pivotal role in the film.

Besides certain portions of the film being shot Ahmedabad, the film will be mostly shot in China and is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019, resulting in a box office clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.