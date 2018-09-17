Made in China First Look: Rajkummar and Mouni rock the made in India avatar

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy recently kickstarted shooting for the movie Made in China in Ahmedabad. They had shared a shot of a clapperboard announcing the same and, now, we've come across their first look from the movie. Rajkummar shared the same on his social media page introducing their characters - Raghu and Rukmini.

While, the story is titled Made In China, the duo is rocking the Made in India avatar in the picture. Rajkummar is seen wearing a simple striped shirt with a light moustache and hair neatly arranged, whereas Mouni is donning a green saree with sindoor and mangalsutra. They’re indeed nailing their Indian avatars.

In the movie, Rajkummar will be seen as a Gujarati businessman while Mouni will essay the role of his wife. So, Rajkummar’s character sets off on a journey to China to make his business flourish, hence, the title Made In China. Dinesh Vijan, who has tasted success in China with Hindi Medium, is rightly looking to capitalise on the growing Chinese box office market with this one too.

The movie will be mostly shot in China with certain portions in Ahmedabad. It will be releasing on August 15, 2019 and will face a box office clash from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.