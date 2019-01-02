Made In China poster: Rajkummar Rao is back with one more intriguing story

Varun Dhawan may have given us a film boasting about the power of goods 'Made in India' via Sui Dhaaga, but 2019 will see Rajkummar Rao struggle on the streets of the neighbouring country to make it big in a film called Made in China. After being showered with praises from all over for his impressive performance in Stree, Rao is all charged up for his next. Made In China will pair Rao with Gold actor Mouni Roy and is helmed by director Mikhil Musale. On Monday, Boman Irani, who also belongs to the cast, unveiled the look of Rajkummar from the film on Twitter. The poster will pique your anticipation for the film.

The poster features Rao wearing a blue shirt topped with a brown blazer and pants as he takes a stroll on the streets of China. The actor is seen having a curious expression on his face as he checks out some banner outside a food store. Behind him, lies the busy lane with passers-by and vehicles. Going by the poster, the film seems to be worth the wait! “This 2019 will bring you a journey of its kind,” wrote Irani alongside his caption.

The film will see Rao essaying the character of a Gujarati businessman and Mouni will play his feisty wife. It also has Sumeet Vyas, who will be seen playing a baddie, and Amyra Dastur in key roles. It’s expected to hit the screens on August 30. Will the film mint money at the box office or fail like a China Ka Maal, we shall see!