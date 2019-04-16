Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here's how

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 5.25 pm April 16 2019, 5.25 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Mathur is hitting the headlines because of his exceptional performance in Zoya Akhtar’s latest web series, Made in Heaven. The actor is being heavily praised for nailing a character as unconventional as Karan Mehra, that too with utmost perfection. But did you know that before making his mark on the big screen, Arjun has worked hard off-screen as well? Well, even we didn’t… until now. Mathur took to his Instagram and gave us a sneak peek into his assistant directing days and it has something to do with the perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Read on…

The picture was from the sets of Aamir Khan’s one of the best films, Rang De Basanti. It had Khan in his character of Chandrasekhar Azad, engrossed into a serious conversation with Arjun Mathur. Mathur was nearly unrecognisable, all thanks to his long tresses. In his caption, Arjun wrote that Rang De Basanti was his ‘fourth and last film’ as an Assistant Director and that he was proud to be associated with it. The actor also raved praises for Aamir Khan and went on to labelling him a genius. This came into the Dangal actor’s attention and he was quick to reciprocate.

Aamir responded complimenting his work saying that he enjoyed watching Made in Heaven. WOW! Getting praised by the perfectionist himself is a big deal indeed! Apart from Rang De Basanti, Arjun Mathur has also worked on Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Bunty Aur Babli.

Talking about his filmography, Mathur has been a part of movies like My Name Is Khan, Luck By Chance, Ankur Arora Murder Case and The Accidental Prime Minister. However, it was after working in Made in Heaven that Arjun became an overnight sensation.