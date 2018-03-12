Madhavan to quit historical drama with Saif Ali Khan due to injury?

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein fans who have been waiting to see R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan reuniting on the big screen will have to wait a little longer! Maddy-Saif were set to collaborate on a historical drama after 17 years. However, R Madhavan reportedly had to walk out of it because of a major shoulder surgery. The Navdeep Singh directorial was supposed to feature them in unique avatars. Madhavan had sustained an injury after hurting himself in the gym. While the actor is in the recovery stage, doctors insist that he requires two months to heal.

Madhavan had recently told Midday, “I am injured badly and out of any film shoot for the next two months. Right now I’m just taking total rest.”

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has already started shooting for the Aanand L Rai production in Desuri, Rajasthan last month. He has been busy with several horse riding sequences. The film will also feature Zoya Hussain of Mukkabaaz fame as the leading lady, along with Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Besides them, Sonakshi Sinha essays an interesting cameo. She has already shot for her part while the film’s team has ensured that her guest appearance remains tightly under wraps as of now.

Navdeep was earlier supposed to direct Kaneda, a gangster drama, for Anushka Sharma’s production house, featuring her, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.