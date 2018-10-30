Madhur Bhandarkar confirms Fashion 2?

Madhur Bhandarkar has a number of successful films to his credit including the iconic Chandni Bar. It comes as a surprise to many that he never tried making a sequel to any of them. However, there might be an exception soon. Bhandarkar says he is ready with the story of Fashion 2.

“I have the concept of Fashion 2 ready with me. There are quite a few stories that I have in mind, all inspired from the real world. I always make films based on real-life stories that are relevant to society. So, this time too, I won’t be shifting focus. But it’s at a very nascent stage and we will start developing the story and script sometime soon,” he told HT.

Released in 2008, Fashion didn't just have the audience raving about it but also received plentiful critical acclamation. All of the leading ladies i.e. Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse were at their spontaneous best, something that the viewers admire even today.

“All my actors contributed to the film and did more than what was expected of them. Priyanka, Kangana and Mugdha, at times, would deliver so well in front of the camera that it would amaze everyone," Bhandarkar added.

Waiting for an announcement soon!