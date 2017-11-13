Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor reunite for Total Dhamaal after 17 years

The most popular Jodi of 90’s is back after 17 years. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry will hit the floor in January 2018 for Total Dhamaal. "Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai," said Indra Kumar, the director of the film to Ahmedabad Mirror.

They were last paired in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2000 drama, Pukar, in which he played an army officer, whose reputation is in tatters and life endangered after he chooses a beauty queen over childhood friend Anjali.

The duo has been seen in more than a dozen films together, starting with Hifazat, some of them were in cameo roles like Dil Tera Aasahiq and Gharwali Baharwali. Their most memorable outings have been Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Beta, Khel and Pukar.

Indra Kumar who directed ‘Beta’ in 1992 gave us the most sweltering song of all times, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”. Beta, bagged them the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Best Actress. We wonder if we will see a repeat of this sizzling chemistry decades later. Indra Kumar quips, "This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any 'Dhak Dhak' but I promise total Dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream."

The filmmaker has scored a hat-trick of hits — Dil, Beta and Raja — with Madhuri, and since her return to B-town, everyone has been waiting for the director to reunite with his 'lucky mascot'. "I approached her a couple of months ago and the script worked its Dhamaal on her and everybody else," declares Indra Kumar.

Total Dhamaal will be co-produced by Ashok Thakeria, it will also feature Ajay Devgn. We are not surprised about his decision for comedy genre after the grand success of Golmaal Again. The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferi, who were also part of the the original film Dhamaal which released in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal that arrived four years later.