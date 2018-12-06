Madhuri Dixit and BJP could be an item in 2019 elections

Looks like Bollywood actor, Madhuri Dixit, is all set to step forward into the political arena. According to news reports and party sources, the BJP is considering the actor, from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, for the 2019 General Elections. Adding fuel to the news, BJP Chief, Amit Shah had met the actor at her residence in Mumbai earlier this year, during his Sampark for Samarthan program. In a conversation with news agency PTI, a senior Maharashtra BJP leader said that Madhuri Dixit’s name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"The party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her. The party is in the process of finalising the list of probable for several Lok Sabha seats and Dixit's name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. She is being seriously considered for it,” said the leader.

Well, if this news turns to be true, Madhuri Dixit won’t be the first Bollywood actor to join the BJP bandwagon. Earlier, we had prominent actors like Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Kiron Kher, Shatrughan Sinha and many others as a part of the BJP party.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the further updates on the same.