Priyanka Kaul June 10 2019, 8.25 pm June 10 2019, 8.25 pm

Madhuri Dixit Nene has ruled the silver screen for over a decade until she made a comeback again in 2007. Her last movie Total Dhaamal was a hit at the box office, but we haven't seen much of the Kalank actress lately. Kalank, despite having huge star cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt, tanked at the box office. Unfortunately, it’s time to realise that it’s the modern Bollywood era and not drama-filled 90’s anymore.

However, the actress has been enjoying a great time vacationing because why not?

View this post on Instagram Made with love. Family moments🥰 #SummerInRome A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jun 8, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

The picture shows the whole Nene family, including sons Arin and Ryan, posing in Rome. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram and captioned it as, “Made with love. Family moments. #SummerInRome”

She shared another picture with her husband taken in-flight and captioned it as, “On our way to a hard-earned vacation with the boys. Schools over for now, or is it? Guesses?”

Well, it has been a hard-earned vacation, indeed!

The actress, who married California based Shriram Madhav Nene at the peak of her career, had relocated to Colorado. It is only after a decade that the actress made a comeback on the silver screen and managed to get back into the limelight by being on the judging panel for a dance reality show. Madhuri even has an online dance academy called dancewithmadhuri.com. She also engaged in various philanthropic activities by working with UNICEF since 2014 and advocating the rights of children and prevent child labour.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress holds a Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian Civilian award, by the Government of India for her contribution to arts. The Dhak-Dhak girl had managed to charm the industry with her dancing skills. Who can forget her in Tezaab’s iconic sing Ek, Do, Teen?