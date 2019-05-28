Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Onkar Kulkarni May 28 2019, 3.11 pm May 28 2019, 3.11 pm

It was one of the most awaited films of the year, but Dharma Productions multi-star cast film Kalank that starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene failed to impress at the box office. In a media interaction last evening, Madhuri opened up about the film's dismal performance. She said, "I think I have been around for too long (to be depressed about a film's failure). We all (Kalank team) did our best. We all worked hard. It (The film) was visually stunning. There are some things beyond you (your control). Once you make a product and put it out there, it is out of your hand.”

There was buzz that before Alia Bhatt came on board as Roop, Deepika Padukone was considered for the part. Ask Madhuri to react on the casting and she says that she is unaware of any such details. News also did the rounds that Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saiyami Kher were under consideration for the sports-based woman-centric drama, however, it came to light that Madhuri opted out of the project. Clearing the air around the film, Madhuri said, “I don’t know where these stories come from. I didn’t even know I was doing this film, forget about opting out.”

View this post on Instagram What you imagine, you create😊 A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on May 24, 2019 at 7:17am PDT

Madhuri said this at the launch of Dance Deewane Season 2 which is set to air on Colors. The actress addressed the media in the presence of her co-judges director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The reality show features participants from all generations – kids, adults and senior adults.

Ask Madhuri whether her boys have taken after her dancing skills and she says, “They (sons Arin and Raayan) are more musically inclined. They play the piano and tabla. The older son (Arin) likes hip-hop.”