Madhuri Dixit on reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for Kalank: We discuss our kids' education!

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 7.26 pm April 14 2019, 7.26 pm

Abhishek Varman's upcoming release Kalank is special for many reasons. One of them is the fact that once lovebirds, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are reuniting for a film after two long decades. It was not just their personal equation that was much talked about, but they have also starred in some super hit films like Saajan and Khalnayak together. How does an association after all these years really feel? Madhuri says it is all good.

“We enjoy pulling each other’s leg. We both have kids now and discuss their education. It’s been great working with him again," she told a publication in an interview. Madhuri and husband Avinash Nene are parents to sons Arin and Raayan. Sanjay and wife Mannayata Dutt, on the other hand, also have two kids - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

Apart from Sanjay, all of Madhuri's co-stars in the film, like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur are much younger than her and belong to a different generation of actors altogether. Madhuri even recalled some fond memories of seeing Varun as a child.

“I’ve seen Varun as a child when we were filming his dad’s (director David Dhawan) Yaraana in Switzerland. He couldn’t sit in one place for long and was always running around. I would tell him to dance and give him marks to keep him occupied. He always wants to do the best and is a marketing whiz. There are so many ideas buzzing in his head all the time," she said.

The timeless beauty is now is presently working on a single, an English track that should come by the end of this year.

Kalank hits the screens on 17th April.