image
  3. Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit on reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for Kalank: We discuss our kids' education!

Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit on reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for Kalank: We discuss our kids' education!

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt are bonding about their children on the sets of Kalank.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattKalankMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextAlia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

within