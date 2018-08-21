Madhuri Dixit pulls a Dhak Dhak on John Abraham and boy, how he blushes

The year was 1992, and the movie was the usual sloppy affair of a stepmother and stepson. But then trust Madhuri Dixit to steal the show. Beta may have earned Anil Kapoor all the Best Actor awards, but Madhuri's moves on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga became every guy's dream, and it still is. 26 years have passed and the diva looks as effervescent as ever. Her charm can make anyone blush, even if the guy in question is John Abraham, one dimpled smile of whom can make a girl go weak in her knees.

The actor dropped by on the sets of Dance Deewane to promote his latest Satyameva Jayate where he and Madhuri (one of the judges on the show) enacted Dhak Dhak. And boy, oh boy, the way John blushed. Madhuri, as usual, owned the show.

But John, what happened to you? Was it the magic of Madhuri's gracefully seductive moves that spellbound you? Because those moves are surely not going in sync with the that of the diva, one who is known for her amazing dancing skills. We guess some Herculean efforts are required to match a step with someone as gorgeous as Madhuri. Don't worry John, you'll get there, someday. *wink*