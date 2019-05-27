Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, watch video

Divya Ramnani May 27 2019, 8.10 pm May 27 2019, 8.10 pm

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s father and one of the most popular actions and stunt directors, Veeru Devgan, took his last breath on May 27, 2019. On Monday morning, Veeru Devgan was admitted in Surya Hospital after he complained of breathlessness, hours later, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. Veeru Devgan’s funeral will be held at 6 pm on Monday evening and many celebrities have started pouring in at Ajay Devgn’s residence to pay their last respects. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with the late stunt director in many films, reacted to his death.

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently on the sets of her reality show, expressed her grief. She said, “Many condolences to Ajay's family and Kajol. He was a nice man. Main unke saath bahut kaam kar chuki hoon, bahut bahut ache insaan the. He was a very good fight master aur unke saath kaam karke bahut maza aata tha. Jab pata chalta tha ki Veeru Ji action karne wale hai toh yeh pata rehta tha ki sab theek hoga. Tasalli milti thi ki safety ka khayal rakha jayega aur especially heroines ka khayal rakhte the ki unke zyada kuch karna na pade. Bahut ache insaan the.”

Earlier, in an interview, Madhuri spoke about Veeru Devgan. She was quoted saying, "He was very encouraging. At that time we didn't have as good safety measures as we have today. He would ensure that within those parameters we were safe. We all used to tease him on sets. He was a Punjabi so on the sets he would give us briefs using some Punjabi words and we would mimic him. He used to laugh a lot.

Have a look at Madhuri Dixit’s reaction to Veeru Devgan’s death here:

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, too, spoke on the same. He said, “Many condolences to Ajay Ji’s and Kajol Ji’s family aur unki (Veeru Devgan) filmein dekh dekh ke hum bade hue hai aur unke action. Ek zamane mein unhone tab action kiya tha jab safety features kam hua karte the, yet he would ensure that everything goes fine.”

Veeru Devgan has been a part of more than 80 Bollywood films for a lot of well-known celebrities. He introduced Ajay Devgn in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante.