Madhuri Dixit to come on board Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut?

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap belongs to the rare breed of people who are never bogged down by difficulties. A while ago, Tahira was detected with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since. All this while, she put up a great show of bravery, pulling herself up every day and sharing her journey on social media. While we thought she was recovering, Tahira is now diagnosed with stage 1 cancer. But for a courageous woman like her, no obstacle is difficult. Tahira soon begins work on her directorial debut and we hear Madhuri Dixit will come on board for the same.

"I am delighted to be working with such incredible partners to bring a take on urban existence to the big screen. It feels surreal that something I had dreamt of for the longest, is finally happening. I’ve been writing screenplays for five years. It wasn’t an easy ride for me. I’m glad that Ellipsis believed in me, and together with T-Series, has given me a platform to breathe life into my script. I am truly excited about this new phase in my life and career," Tahira said in a statement.

The to-be director hasn't confirmed Madhuri's presence yet, but reports suggest that the Dhak Dhak girl will play a mother in the film. "Her character is something that she has not attempted before. The actress to play her daughter will be soon finalised as well," a source informed. It's been a while since we saw Madhuri on the big screen; in 2014, to be precise. After her last outing Gulaab Gang, she is now working on the multi-starrer Kalank, which also has her reuniting with former love interest Sanjay Dutt.