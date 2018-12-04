Madhuri Dixit to come on board Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut?

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap belongs to the rare breed of people who are never bogged down by difficulties. A while ago, Tahira was detected with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since. All this while, she put up a great show of bravery, pulling herself up every day and sharing her journey on social media. While we thought she was recovering, Tahira is now diagnosed with stage 1 cancer. But for a courageous woman like her, no obstacle is difficult. Tahira soon begins work on her directorial debut and we hear Madhuri Dixit will come on board for the same.
"I am delighted to be working with such incredible partners to bring a take on urban existence to the big screen. It feels surreal that something I had dreamt of for the longest, is finally happening. I’ve been writing screenplays for five years. It wasn’t an easy ride for me. I’m glad that Ellipsis believed in me, and together with T-Series, has given me a platform to breathe life into my script. I am truly excited about this new phase in my life and career," Tahira said in a statement.
That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion
The to-be director hasn't confirmed Madhuri's presence yet, but reports suggest that the Dhak Dhak girl will play a mother in the film. "Her character is something that she has not attempted before. The actress to play her daughter will be soon finalised as well," a source informed. It's been a while since we saw Madhuri on the big screen; in 2014, to be precise. After her last outing Gulaab Gang, she is now working on the multi-starrer Kalank, which also has her reuniting with former love interest Sanjay Dutt.