Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 5.27 pm April 25 2019, 5.27 pm

Aamir Khan, with his TV show Satyamev Jayate, introduced us to real-life heroes who fought unfavourable circumstances, won over difficult hurdles, and made positive impacts on the society. The show, extremely well received by the audience, went on for more than one season. Moving on, Aamir and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao are now hosting Toofan Aalaya, a Marathi show upholding the issue of water scarcity in Maharashtra. For the third episode, none other than Madhuri Dixit turned a host!

The episode, featuring Madhuri and Kiran, will be aired on Saturday and will bring us stories of water heroes who are playing a pro-active role in usage and utilisation of water. Aamir's organisation - the Paani Foundation - trains villagers across rural Maharashtra to practice effective water conservation through creative measures.

Aamir, on his Instagram, also thanked Madhuri for 'stepping in'. The show is usually hosted by the husband and wife. A couple of days ago, we saw him boarding a domestic flight. Looks like something else occupied him this time.

Madhuri Dixit has been lending her support for crucial causes for years now. She has been an ambassador of the Emeralds for Elephants programme, a charity project to conserve Asian elephants among other endangered species. She has served as the face of the Government of India's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao mission and joined hands with UNICEF to work towards the eradication of child labour.

The Paani Foundation has been receiving thumbs up from Bollywood ever since its inception. A few days ago, actor Kangana Ranaut also contributed a lakh to Aamir's fund.