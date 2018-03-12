Madhuri, Sidharth & Kriti set the stage on fire as Cricket and Bollywood meet

Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon dazzled on stage as Bollywood met Cricket. At a recent event in the city, Bollywood stars and cricketers came together under one roof. The three actors made heads turn as they grooved to Bollywood numbers. While Madhuri looked stunning in a shimmery blazer and black pants with a neat hairdo, Kriti looked beautiful in a shiny blue dress. Sidharth rocked his look in a shiny tee with pants and golden shoes.

Along with Bollywood celebs, cricketing stars Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the event. Sidharth who rocked the floor with his enregetic performance on the hit track 'Zingaat' from Sairat, he made the Gavaskar and Tendulkar dance with as well.

The event was the opening ceremony of the T20 Mumbai League which will kick off from Sunday, March 11. The event witnessed the unveiling of the trophy. Sachin Tendulkar is the league ambassador, Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner and Dilip Vengsarkar is the Chief Mentor. All of them including the teams were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Madhuri is presently busy shooting for her upcoming Marathi film Bucket List. This will mark her acting debut in Marathi cinema. Later on, she will start filming Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. She had spoken to a leading daily and said, " didn’t take up too much work earlier because my kids were young. My priority was my family then. It still is, but since my kids have grown up now, I decided to do more work."

Sidharth is busy prepping for the biopic on Kargil martyr, Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. The Aiyaary actor had recently said in an interview, "A biopic needs to mean something. As an actor, I need to feel the connect. A biopic is not a fictitious story. It is based on a real person and I think one needs to handle that with a lot of sensitivity. The character that I'll be playing next is very sensitive and his story is also quite touching. When I was approached for the film, and they spoke to me about the character, I felt it means a lot to me and I have so much respect for him."

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress, Kriti Sanon is busy shooting for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh.