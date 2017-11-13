When SRK got yelled at: Maha MLC Jayant Patil says the Bollywood Badshah doesn’t own Alibaug  

Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil reportedly heckled Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for delaying his scheduled departure from Alibaug Jetty by not coming out of his yacht. This comes as social media was splattered with images of Shah Ruk Khan taking a mini vacation with his BFFs at his holiday home in Alibaug on the eve of his birthday. A video of the raged Patil has gone viral.

#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

According to ANI, the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Alibaug was to leave for Mumbai but could not board his yacht as the Badshah of Bollywood delayed from exiting his. In the video, Patil can be seen crossing over SRK’s yatch to board his after which he shouts at the actor. As Patil leaves on his yatch, SRK is stepping out of his amid loud cheers of his fans. Ranting at Badshah Khan in Marathi, the MLC said, “You may be a superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug.”

According to reports by Free Press Journal, Patil lost his temper when he encountered a huge crowd waiting to get glimpse of the actor. “Have you bought the entire Alibaug?” an angry Patil reportedly shouted at Khan adding, “Without my permission you can’t come to Alibaug.”

“This is not the way celebrities should act, as people were waiting for him outside he was sitting inside. While coming I saw police men were struggling to control the crowd who were waiting to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, even I was not given space to go to board my yacht. But some police men spotted me and helped me out of the crowd. He might be celebrity but should behave,” Patil told Free Press Journal.

