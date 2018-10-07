Maharashtra farmers’ widows protest against Tanushree Dutta

Unless you are living under the rocks, you’d know that Tanushree Dutta has alleged Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. This has started quite a movement in the industry and a lot of Bollywood celebs have supported Tanushree. Nana Patekar is yet to speak about the incident in length, but widows of farmers in Yavatmal’s Pandharkavada recently organised a protest against the actress.

Maharashtra: Widows of farmers in Yavatmal's Pandharkavada staged a protest against Tanushree Dutta yesterday. They also burnt Dutta's pictures. A protester said, "Nana Patekar has helped us as a brother & such baseless allegations against him are unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/XyDpNcrzL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018

According to a report in ANI, the widows stated that Patekar has helped them as a brother and these allegations of Tanushree are baseless and unacceptable. In the protest, they burnt Tanushree’s pictures. In an earlier statement, Tanushree had stated that she was being threatened by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as well as Nana Patekar himself.

While Tanushree has been speaking about harassment since the past few weeks, the actress finally lodged a complaint against Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya at Oshiwara police on Saturday. According to Indian Express, Tanushree in her complaint said, “I, hereby, lodge my complaint for registration of FIR under section 354 (A), section 34 and section 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang and MNS party workers (causing damage to property and assault).”

Nana Patekar will be finally speaking to the media on Monday.