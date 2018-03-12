Maharashtra government to honour Sridevi with the state honors

Sridevi, the first female superstar of Indian cinema passed away due to accidental drowning in Dubai on February 24 post attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. To pay respects to the legendary actress, the Maharashtra government will honour Sridevi with the State honors. For her final journey, the actress is draped in a Kanjivaram saree and wrapped in the Indian national flag.

A crowd of over 7,000 fans gathered outside Celebration Sports Club to pay their respects to the late actress and catch a glimpse of other Bollywood celebrities. A decorated van in which the mortal remains of the legendary actress is laid will make the final journey to the cremation ground. The van is ornamented with white flowers and has a picture of Sridevi from her golden days.

The Green Acres Co-op housing society -- where the late actress lived with her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters have cancelled Holi celebrations as a sign of respect to the star. The announcement was put up on their notice board this morning, saying "There will be no music, rain, dance, colored water exchanges or the usual community lunch."

Sridevi has acted in more than 250 movies and has co-starred with lead actors in the industry. Earlier in a statement released by the Kapoor family, husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi thanked fans for their love and support.” On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment,” read a statement.