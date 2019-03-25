Mahesh Babu’s wax statue is awesome, but here’s are statues that Madame Tussauds messed up

Superstar Mahesh Babu was recently honoured with a wax statue by Madame Tussauds. The much-awaited statue will be a part of Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The statue was temporarily flown to Mahesh’s AMB Cinemas for a day for an unveiling ceremony. Mahesh’s new statue looks very much like the real deal – the face, hair and even the expressions looked very authentic – unlike some other statues designed by the wax museum. That’s right! Despite having a stellar reputation, Madame Tussauds is known to pull off a few not-so-inspiring structures.

Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Twitter

SRK seemed to be over the moon when his wax statue was unveiled. But even his most ardent fans will agree with this statement: that statue is ugly! The statue made a mess of SRK’s skin tone, gave it a bad lip job and made it look like the King of Bollywood was having a bad day.

Beyonce

Source: Twitter

That. Is. Not. Beyonce. Period! We don’t know whose statue that is but it definitely doesn’t look like the Single Ladies singer. The statue looked several times lighter. And don’t get us started on the hair!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Twitter

Goodness gracious, is that Bebo? Kareena is one of the best looking actresses in Bollywood but her wax statue is anything but. The figure looks like a prop from some C-grade zombie movie. In a bid to make her face look happy, Madame Tussauds made the statue look lifeless.

Taylor Swift

We almost had a heart attack when we saw this one. The statue placed Taylor’s eyebrows in the weirdest angle. It arches up like a mountain – far from how the pop star really looks. Add to that a pair of expressionless eyes and you have a wax doll that thinks it is Taylor.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Source: Twitter

This statue should not exist! Repeat, cover this abomination right now! We don’t know what they were thinking when designing this monstrosity ‘coz DiCaprio never looked like that. The lips have a weird wavy look to them and the eyes have a creepy, vacant stare.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at Mahesh Babu’s new statue. It is one of those pieces of art that Madame Tussauds did a great job on. Congratulations to Mahesh, and to Madame Tussauds for the masterpiece!