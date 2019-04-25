Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 4.58 pm April 25 2019, 4.58 pm

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to make a comeback with his upcoming big project Sadak 2. The romantic thriller is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak that starred Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt opposite Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 will bring his two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on screen together for the very first time. In the midst of preparing for their film, the Bhatts apparently decided to take some time off and jet off on vacay. The father-daughter duo is currently in Romania and Pooja has been treating us with glimpses from their stay.

As her latest Instagram post, Pooja shared a hilarious video of her father happily dancing while singing a song. It seems that the two had an encounter with a stranger, who shook a leg with Bhatt. Through her lengthy caption, Pooja described how the ‘random encounter’ was a delight for the two before they bid farewell to the country. She added that the ‘intimate stranger’ filled their morning with joy and will forever remain ‘etched’ in their hearts.

Take a look at Pooja’s Instagram post here:

You would be surprised to know that the Bhatts have another collaboration coming up in the near future and it’s a biopic on Bhatt himself. Talking about the same, she previously told in an interview, “Yes, through this process of him shooting the Sadak sequel, I am also going to be filming him because I am compiling all the footage I have on him and I will be shooting lots more. I am working with a great focus towards getting a documentary on his life ready. It will take me a year, two years, or three years... with a man like Mahesh Bhatt, you never know.”

We assume the biopic is going to be full of drama, considering how tumultuous Mahesh’s life has been! Let’s hope for updates on it soon!