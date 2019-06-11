Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 11.59 pm June 11 2019, 11.59 pm

They say, communicating to nature is one of the best therapies that can happen to your body and mind. Mahesh Bhatt has probably taken that too literally! We often run to nature to find some solace in the calmness, and here is Bhatt, speaking to a tree! His daughter Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share a video wherein he is seen walking to a tree, holding it, placing his head on it and listening to it intently. Okay!

By the end of the video, Pooja asks his father what the tree told him. A laughing Bhatt answers, the tree wants to get out of the place! No, but it doesn't look like the tree can be that rude...LOL!

We aren't surprised Bhatt took a break, given that he is working really hard for his ongoing directorial Sadak 2. We are calling it his comeback, but he doesn't want to. In his mind, he belongs to films forever. "I have never thought that I will come and direct a film like Sadak 2 after 20 years, but you know, I am not intending to call it my second innings or a new beginning as a filmmaker. It just happened. I do not know what tomorrow brings but I am certainly not getting into that phase with lots of scripts where I will keep on directing films," he told India Today, in an interview.