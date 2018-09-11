Bollywood Mahesh Bhatt makes a shocking revelation about daughter Shaheen Murtuza Nullwala September 11 2018, 7.17 pm September 11 2018, 7.17 pm

Mahesh Bhatt is one of those Bollywood celebs who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. Recently, at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, the filmmaker-actor spoke about depression and made a revelation about his daughter Shaheen Bhatt. The director revealed that his daughter too went through depression and at the age of 12-13, she even came to a point of committing suicide.

The filmmaker said, “It’s a form of mental illness and it can be treated. When you suffer with diabetes then, you have to take insulin shots. Similarly, when you are prone towards depression then you need to consult a doctor who can treat you through medication but, I think in our country, we are lacking in generating awareness about mental illness. Almost in every household people are suffering from depression.”

“My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase,” he added.

Talking about Shaheen’s suicidal thoughts, he said, “She also came to a point of attempting a suicide at the age of 12-13, so this is the truth of my own house. Jiah Khan once came to us asking for work but that time somehow, we were not able to work with her, but later when she committed suicide and we visited her house it felt really bad.”

Shaheen herself has been open about her illness. In an article for Vogue magazine, the ace director’s daughter wrote, "Depression is everywhere, and still, it is nowhere. While there has been a definite upswing in conversation about depression and mental illness, it’s still such a taboo that we tend to talk about it in hushed tones and whispers."

